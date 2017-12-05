Here's how to use Apple Pay Cash, Apple's new Venmo competitor that just launched

Apple launched Apple Pay Cash this week. It's a new feature of iOS 11.2 that lets you exchange money with friends. It competes with PayPal's Venmo, Square Cash and other digital payment services.

You use it by setting up a digital Apple Pay Cash card on your phone. You can then use it in stores at checkout counters when you go to pay, just like any other credit card in Apple Pay. Or you can transfer money directly to your bank account.

Here's how to get going with Apple Pay Cash.