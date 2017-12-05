Legendary trader Mark Fisher launches a 'modern day' version of the Dow average

Mark Fisher, one of the most well-known traders on Wall Street, has put together an alternative index to the 120-year-old Dow Jones industrial average.
Fisher, the CEO of MBF Clearing Corp., launched the "Essential 40" index earlier this year, an index that includes Facebook, Exxon Mobil, Visa and UnitedHealth, among others. KKM Financial launched a mutual fund on Monday, the Essential 40 Stock Fund (ESSIX), which tracks the index.
"It's today's version of the Dow Jones," Fisher told CNBC's "Halftime Report" on Tuesday. "It's the 40 most essential names to the way you live."
"Without these names your life is blank," he said jokingly.
Below is a chart of the 40 stocks in the Essential 40 index and how they have performed in 2017: