Rep. Conyers announces his retirement amid sex misconduct allegations, endorses son as successor

Rep. John Conyers, the longest-serving member of Congress, announced Tuesday he is retiring immediately, ending a half-century career on Capitol Hill amid sexual misconduct accusations from former staff members.

The 88-year-old Democrat from Detroit previously rejected calls from his party leaders, including Rep. Nancy Pelosi, to step down.

"I'm in the process of putting my retirement plans together," he told a Detroit radio show from a hospital, where he was being treated for what his consultant has described as stress.

Later, he said: "I am retiring today." Conyers endorsed his son, John Conyers III, to replace him in Congress.

Conyers is the longest-serving member of Congress. He first got elected in 1964.

On Monday, Elisa Grubbs, who said she worked in Conyers' office from about 2001 to 2013, accused him of putting his hand up her skirt and rubbing her thighs when they sat in the front row of a church, according to The Associated Press. She added that she saw the congressman inappropriately touching other female staff members on "multiple occasions."

Another accuser, Marion Brown, reached a confidential settlement with Conyers but broke a confidentiality agreement to speak publicly about her allegations.

Conyers denies having acted improperly. He already stepped down from his role as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee. The House Ethics Committee is investigating the accusations.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report