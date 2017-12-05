    ×

    Shervin Pishevar, prominent tech investor, takes leave of absence to fight 'smear campaign'

    • Shervin Pishevar is taking a leave of absence from Sherpa Capital and Virgin Hyperloop One.
    • The early Uber investor was accused of sexual assault in November and is suing a firm named Definers Public Affairs.
    • Pishevar said his decision to step down was on his own accord.
    Sherpa Capital and Virgin Hyperloop One co-founder Shervin Pishevar said on Tuesday that he is taking a leave of absence from both firms on his own accord.

    "As many of you have seen in recent news coverage, I filed a lawsuit last month against what I believe to be potential perpetrators of a smear campaign against me," Pishevar said in a statement.

    Pishevar is referring to reports, including one from Bloomberg, from late November that suggest he sexually assaulted several women, including during during a holiday party at Uber. Pishevar was an early investor in the ride-hailing company.

    "As that legal action progresses, it is my priority to ensure that the Sherpa Capital family is not adversely affected. Therefore, I have decided to take an immediate leave of absence from my duties at Sherpa Capital and Virgin Hyperloop One, as well as my portfolio company board responsibilities, so that I can pursue the prosecution of my lawsuit, where I am confident I will be vindicated."

    Pishevar is likely referring to a lawsuit he filed against Definers Public Affairs, which he believes is creating the negative press about him.

