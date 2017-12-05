    ×

    Trading Nation

    The big bank breakout may have more room to run

    Why the bank breakout has more room to run
    Why the bank breakout has more room to run   

    Bank stocks have been breaking out, and one chart-minded analyst sees more room to run.

    The financial sector has rallied more than 4 percent in the last week to more than 10-year highs, and Ari Wald of Oppenheimer sees continued upside for the group.

    "I think the strength that we're seeing, and it started a couple of weeks ago, I think that's marking a new leg of outperformance here," Wald said Monday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

    Examining a chart of one large financial stock exchange-traded fund, the XLF, relative to the S&P 500, Wald pointed out a recent breakout from a yearlong consolidation pattern. The sector itself has recently begun breaking higher, he noted.

    "What gives us conviction that this strength can continue is just how broad-based it's been. It's not just the banks; it's the banks, it's the brokers, it's insurance companies, it's the online exchanges, it's the asset managers. What we think this is, is a new turn, a round of leadership that should continue into the first quarter of 2018," he said. "Buy financials. They're breaking higher."

    Wald recommends buying names like Bank of America.

    The bank stocks are benefiting from the idea that the proposed tax bill could help the financial industry, said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of foreign exchange strategy at BK Asset Management. Another reason for the stocks' recent strength is the notion that growth is set to pick up, he said.

    "The market is starting to bet that growth is going to pick up and the yield curve is going to steepen, and that is going to help financials quite a lot," he said Monday on "Trading Nation."

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Disclaimer

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    S&P 500
    ---
    BAC
    ---
    XLF
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...