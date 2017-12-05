    Wildfire rages near Los Angeles

    Firefighters work to put out flames after it has engulfed a home on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California.
    Marcus Yam | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

    High winds continued to fuel the Thomas Wildfire in Ventura County, north of Los Angeles, on Tuesday. Firefighters battled the rapidly growing blaze throughout Monday night trying to contain the flames, as thousands of residents evacuated their homes.

    The fire is another devastating blow for the state, which is still struggling to recover from catastrophic wildfires in Northern California's wine country in October.

    Following are scenes of the wildfire throughout the night.

    • Brushfire

      Firefighters work to control the western side of Grant Park as brushfire engulf most of the vegetation on the hill in Ventura.

      Firefighters work to control the western side of Grant Park as brushfire engulf most of the vegetation on the hill, on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California.
      Marcus Yam | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

    • Palm ablazed

      Strangers band together to help put out a palm tree on fire and stop it from burning homes as brush fire move to threaten structures.

      Strangers band together to help put out a palm tree on fire and stop it from burning homes as brush fire move to threaten structures on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California.
      Marcus Yam | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

    • Mansion in flames

      A mansion burns as a brush fire continues to threaten homes.

      A mansion burns as a brush fire continues to threaten homes on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California.
      Marcus Yam | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

    • Cars in jeopardy

      Collectible cars sit on the side of a road as a mansion burns in Ventura.

      Collectible cars sit on the side of a road as a mansion burns on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California.
      Marcus Yam | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

    • House in ruins

      Remnants of a burned down home in Ventura.

      Remnants of a burned down a home as a brush fire continues to threaten other homes on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California.
      Marcus Yam | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

    • Hawaiian Gardens on fire

      Hawaiian Gardens apartment complex on fire as brush fires move quickly with Santa Ana winds.

      Hawaiian Gardens apartment complex on fire as brush fires move quickly with Santa Ana winds on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California.
      Marcus Yam | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

    • Apocalyptic palms

      Smoke blows out of the burning palm trees as brush fire threaten homes in Ventura.

      Smoke blows out of the burning palm trees as brush fire threaten homes on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California.
      Marcus Yam | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

    • Power outage

      Downtown Santa Paula, California, is darkened by a power outage as smoke and flames from the Thomas Wildfire rise in the distance.

      Downtown is darkened by a power outage with smoke rising in the distance as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres in Santa Paula, California, U.S., December 5, 2017.
      David McNew | Reuters

    • Fighting through the night

      A firefighter battles to keep the blaze from a home's backyard as the fire spreads to Ventura, California.

      A firefighter fights a wildfire protecting a home's backyard, as strong winds carry a wildfire to Ventura, California, U.S., December 5, 2017.
      Mike Blake | Reuters

    • High winds

      Embers blow from burned trees as strong winds push the wildfire across thousands of acres.

      Embers blow from burned trees as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula, California, U.S., December 5, 2017.
      David McNew | Reuters

    • Burning structure

      A structure burns near Santa Paula.

      A structure burns as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula, California, U.S., December 5, 2017.
      David McNew | Reuters

    • Crashed cars

      The burned remains of vehicles after an accident on a country road.

      The burned remains of crashed cars are seen at night on a country road as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula, California, U.S., December 5, 2017.
      David McNew | Reuters

