Wildfire rages near Los Angeles

High winds continued to fuel the Thomas Wildfire in Ventura County, north of Los Angeles, on Tuesday. Firefighters battled the rapidly growing blaze throughout Monday night trying to contain the flames, as thousands of residents evacuated their homes.
The fire is another devastating blow for the state, which is still struggling to recover from catastrophic wildfires in Northern California's wine country in October.
Following are scenes of the wildfire throughout the night.
Firefighters work to control the western side of Grant Park as brushfire engulf most of the vegetation on the hill in Ventura.
Strangers band together to help put out a palm tree on fire and stop it from burning homes as brush fire move to threaten structures.
A mansion burns as a brush fire continues to threaten homes.
Collectible cars sit on the side of a road as a mansion burns in Ventura.
Remnants of a burned down home in Ventura.
Hawaiian Gardens apartment complex on fire as brush fires move quickly with Santa Ana winds.
Smoke blows out of the burning palm trees as brush fire threaten homes in Ventura.
Downtown Santa Paula, California, is darkened by a power outage as smoke and flames from the Thomas Wildfire rise in the distance.
A firefighter battles to keep the blaze from a home's backyard as the fire spreads to Ventura, California.
Embers blow from burned trees as strong winds push the wildfire across thousands of acres.
A structure burns near Santa Paula.
The burned remains of vehicles after an accident on a country road.