Nasdaq rises as tech stocks rebound

Financials, in turn, are up sharply after the Senate passed a key bill over the weekend that moved the Republicans closer to overhauling the corporate tax system and significantly lower corporate taxes. Financials are up nearly 4 percent in the past week.

"What we saw was the market moving into stocks that clearly benefit from lower corporate taxes," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

In theory, the proposed changes would help banks and financials more than tech companies, since they currently pay a higher effective tax rate.

The Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500, meanwhile, traded just below breakeven.

A decline in Goldman Sachs shares offset gains in McDonald's for the Dow. McDonald's rose 1.5 percent after analysts at Jefferies upgraded the fast-food giant to buy from hold.

Losses in telecommunications, utilities and financials, meanwhile, washed out a 0.7 percent gain in the tech sector, pushing the S&P 500 slightly lower.

In corporate news, Snap shares shot 5.4 percent higher in the premarket after Barclays said the social media could hit a "turning point" in 2018.

AutoZone shares also ticked higher after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results.