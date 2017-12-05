[The stream is slated to start at 3:00 pm ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders briefed reporters on Tuesday afternoon, as the House and Senate prepared to huddle in a conference committee to reconcile the House and Senate versions of the Republican tax reform bill.

The briefing came one day after President Donald Trump formally endorsed Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, despite allegations by multiple women that Moore pursued them sexually when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. Two of the women allege that Moore sexually assaulted them when they were minors, which Moore denies.

Tuesday's briefing is also the first on-camera press briefing since Trump's former national security advisor, Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI on Friday. As part of his plea, Flynn agreed to cooperate with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.