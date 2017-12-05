The assassination of Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh has changed the dynamics in the country's ongoing civil war, which is effectively a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, according to Middle East experts.

Saleh's death on Monday came as he tried to flee the Yemeni capital Sana'a after he had broken an alliance with Iran-aligned Houthi rebels at the weekend, blaming the group for "recklessness" in Yemen.

Before his death, Saleh had appeared to switch sides in the ongoing civil war to side with Saudi Arabia, which has led a coalition conducting airstrikes on Houthi rebels.

Marcus Chevenix, Middle East and North Africa (MENA) analyst at TS Lombard, told CNBC that with Saleh dead, Iran was likely to be able to consolidate its influence in Yemen and that the war was not likely to end any time soon.

"It's generally bad news for Yemen and probably good news for Iran," he said Tuesday. "I think we'll see the step-up of Iranian involvement in Yemen now and it will become very intense."