Advocates: Cost of GOP tax bill puts entitlement programs at risk of cuts

As Republican lawmakers work toward finalizing legislation to overhaul the U.S. tax code, consumer advocates are bracing for an ensuing showdown over entitlement programs.

At issue is the $1 trillion or so that the tax-cut package would add to the federal deficit over a decade even after economic growth is taken into account, according to estimates from the Joint Committee on Taxation. Advocates' concern is that the GOP will pursue ways to pare the federal government's most expensive budget line items — which also happen to be social safety nets — to offset the price tag of their tax-cut package.

"That [$1 trillion additional deficit] will be a rallying cry for why they have to deal with entitlement programs, even though they created the problem," said Dee Mahan, director of Medicaid initiatives for Families USA, a consumer health care advocacy group.