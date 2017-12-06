    ×

    Amazon Alexa users buy more stuff, study shows

    • Amazon's Echo and Alexa's voice technology are helping consumer brands sell more, according to a new study by Linc Global.
    • Companies are finding ways to cross-sell and upsell through Alexa-powered devices, the report said.
    • The case study shows Amazon's voice technology is turning into a powerful marketing platform, analysts at Mizuho wrote in a note.
    Todd Haselton | CNBC
    Amazon's Alexa voice technology is helping consumer brands sell more, according to a recent study, underscoring its potential as a major marketing platform.

    The study, run by Linc Global, shows that Echo owners increased their purchases of consumer products, like diapers, by 13.5% in the third quarter of 2017, up from the 7.5% jump seen in the second quarter of this year. Those companies also saw an unusually high 60% upsell rate, meaning the consumers bought more products from the same brand after their Echo purchase.

    "This study indicates that voice search has a positive impact on sales of standardized products," James Lee, an analyst at Mizuho Securities wrote in a note published Wednesday.

    The broader takeaway, according to Lee, is that Alexa's voice technology is turning into a major marketing platform for consumer brands. For example, Pamper diapers also has an Alexa app that recommends re-orders of previous purchases or new products based on past shopping history.

    Amazon is also testing a new service that would potentially let customers order products from the consumer brand's Alexa app and pick up at local retailers, according the Mizuho note.

    "Alexa's voice platform provides a powerful marketing channel for brands to sell direct," Lee wrote in the note.

