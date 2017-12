On the data front, mortgage applications are due out at 7 a.m. ET, followed by ADP National Employment report at 8:15 a.m. ET, and productivity and costs data at 8:30 a.m. ET. The figures come two days before the U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for November, due out on Friday.

Aside from tax reform and ongoing rumblings surrounding the current U.S. administration's relationship with Russia, other news set to shake up sentiment Wednesday concerns Jerusalem.

President Donald Trump is set to announce that the U.S. will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, with senior administration officials saying the U.S. embassy will be moved there, yet noting that this could take "years". The move is controversial in the Middle East and has been criticized by Turkey, among others.

No major auctions are set to take place by the U.S. Treasury on Wednesday.