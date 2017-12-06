Democrat intends to force impeachment vote against Donald Trump

A Democrat congressman has vowed to force a vote to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday, a move party leaders have long sought to block despite mounting frustration from a small group of liberal lawmakers.

"I love my country," Representative Al Green of Texas said in a memo to colleagues Tuesday, before adding he intended to bring articles of impeachment against a president who was "unmindful of the high duties of his high office and the dignity and properties thereof."

"For too long, we have allowed our civility to prevent us from confronting the invidious incivility of President Donald J. Trump," he said.

In Green's impeachment resolution, he argued that Trump's conduct in the White House — while not criminal — had amounted to "high misdemeanor" and warranted removal from the Oval Office.



The congressman also specifically cited Trump's comments after a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August. The president blamed both sides for the violence, including counter-protesters, sparking criticism from many who saw it as an equivocal response.

While Green is not the only member of Congress to have drafted articles of impeachment, he could become the first lawmaker to trigger a vote Wednesday.





It remains highly unlikely that the majority of House representatives will vote to impeach Trump, as is required for the motion to be passed onto the Senate for a two-thirds vote. That's because Republicans narrowly control the House and Democrats are divided on the issue.

Democratic leaders have previously warned party members against enacting articles of impeachment against Trump, arguing that such a move would be premature given the ongoing investigations into the former New York businessman's election campaign and administration.