Greenspan: Tax reform will do 'very little' for growth; inflation is biggest danger

The Republican-sponsored tax reform plan will do "very little" to spur real economic growth but could push inflation dangerously higher, former Fed Chair Alan Greenspan said Wednesday.

Greenspan chaired the Federal Reserve from 1987 to 2006, leaving just before the financial crisis hit.

Among other things, he is known for his 1996 warning of "irrational exuberance" in the stock market during the dotcom boom. Earlier this year, he cautioned that a bubble in the bond market was about to pop because of the persistence of "abnormally low" interest rates.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back here for updates.