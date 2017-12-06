The Irish border and Brexit: Here's what you need to know

The question of the border separating the Irish Republic and the U.K. province of Northern Ireland has thrown a massive — and for some, emotional — wrench in the British government's plans to move Brexit talks along.

The European Union (EU) and U.K. are at odds over the outcome of the 310-mile Irish border, with Dublin strongly opposing a potential hard border separating Ireland and Northern Ireland over fears it could undermine the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which ended three decades of sectarian violence.

The U.K.'s aim to leave the EU customs union — which enables free movement of goods and people across all EU countries — has cast doubt over the island's economic and political future. Open trade relations are crucial to Ireland's economy, and the U.K. is its second-largest trading partner.

The gridlock threatens progress on Brexit talks between the EU and the U.K as British Prime Minister Theresa May scrambles to find consensus within her government to support an agreement with EU leaders. Ireland has threatened to veto any further talks on a trade deal for the U.K. if it feels its demands on the border have not been met.

The current impasse has evoked memories of a darker time before the peace agreement was signed. Concerns about renewed sectarian tensions and political divisions surrounding a possible border have returned to the fore.