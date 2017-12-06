    ×

    Time magazine's Person of the Year is 'The Silence Breakers'

    • The cover is a representation of those who came forward with their stories about pervasive sexual harassment.
    A picture shows the messages '#Me too' and #Balancetonporc ('expose your pig') on the hand of a protester during a gathering against gender-based and sexual violence called by the Effronte-e-s Collective, on the Place de la Republique square in Paris on October 29, 2017.
    Time magazine's 2017 Person of the Year is "The Silence Breakers," those who came forward with their stories about being victims of pervasive sexual harassment.

    The magazine's editor-in-chief revealed the cover on NBC's "TODAY" show, saying one of the women shown only partially on the cover is someone Time spoke to but "doesn't feel that she can come forward without threatening her livelihood."

    The photo includes others in the "me too" revelations: activist Adama Iwu, actress Ashley Judd, singer Taylor Swift, strawberry picker Isabel Pascual and former Uber engineer Susan Fowler.

    "The women and men who have broken their silence span all races, all income classes, all occupations and virtually all corners of the globe," Time said in its story about the cover.

    President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping were named as the second and third most influential people, respectively.

    Time has identified the Person of the Year for nearly a century, recognizing the person or group most influencing the news.

    Others who had been cited include German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Bill and Melinda Gates.

    But being named person of the year is not an endorsement. The list includes Adolf Hitler, Josef Stalin and Iran's Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

