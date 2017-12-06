Time magazine's Person of the Year is 'The Silence Breakers'

Time names 'The Silence Breakers' as 2017 Person of the Year 2 Mins Ago | 04:06

Time magazine's 2017 Person of the Year is "The Silence Breakers," those who came forward with their stories about being victims of pervasive sexual harassment.

The magazine's editor-in-chief revealed the cover on NBC's "TODAY" show, saying one of the women shown only partially on the cover is someone Time spoke to but "doesn't feel that she can come forward without threatening her livelihood."

The photo includes others in the "me too" revelations: activist Adama Iwu, actress Ashley Judd, singer Taylor Swift, strawberry picker Isabel Pascual and former Uber engineer Susan Fowler.

"The women and men who have broken their silence span all races, all income classes, all occupations and virtually all corners of the globe," Time said in its story about the cover.

President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping were named as the second and third most influential people, respectively.