Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Thursday:

American Outdoor Brands stock plummeted more than 13 percent after the bell. The gun maker posted financial results that beat Wall Street expectations, but slashed fiscal year 2018 outlook.

The company cut earnings guidance by close to 50 percent, citing what CEO James Debney called "challenging market conditions" and declining wholesaler and retailer firearm orders.

Shares of United Airlines climbed more than 1 percent after the bell. The airline announced a new $3 billion share repurchase program, which will authorize the company to buy back about 17 percent of its market share. The move follows a $2 billion repurchase program, launched in July, that will finish Dec. 2017.

Shares of Cloudera jumped more than 5 percent in extended trading. The software company posted financial results that beat Wall Street expectations, and updated fiscal year 2018 guidance to reflect its success.

Investors have been watching Cloudera closely since its April IPO.

Finisar shares gained more than 2 percent in the extended session. The fiber optic manufacturer posted mixed third quarter results, beating on revenue but posting earnings that missed Wall Street expectations.

Finisar stock is down about 40 percent year-to-date.