    ×

    Trading Nation

    Biotech stocks are at a critical juncture, strategist says

    A critical time for biotech stocks, investors should pay close attention to two key levels
    A critical time for biotech stocks, investors should pay close attention to two key levels   

    Biotech stocks have lagged recently, as the Nasdaq biotech ETF, the IBB, has declined for three-straight sessions and is down more than 10 percent from its October high.

    On a technical level, the group's charts concern Miller Tabak equity strategist Matt Maley. Here's why:

    • On Wednesday, the ETF broke below its 200-day moving average, which has proven solid support for the IBB for much of 2017. This is a red flag for the stocks into year-end and into 2018.

    • The IBB has rallied nearly 16 percent this year but began pulling back in October. This raised concern that it could see a decline akin to the one in 2015 amid political uncertainty around drug pricing.

    • Two more key levels Maley is watching are 105.5, which was the IBB's high in early November and early December, and 101.5, which is the low touched in August and November. A break below 101.5 would be quite bearish for the IBB.

    Bottom line: Biotech stocks just broke below their 200-day moving average, which could have negative implications for the group.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    IBB
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...