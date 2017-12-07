    In pictures: SoCal Wildfires rage out of control

    Natural Disasters

    A motorists on Highway 101 watches flames from the Thomas fire leap above the roadway north of Ventura, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.
    Noah Berger | AP

    Multiple wildfires are raging out of control across Southern California, burning more than 100,000 acres in only a few days.

    Fierce Santa Ana winds are whipping the fires with gusts up to 85 miles per hour.

    At least 120,000 people have fled the fires, with officials across the Los Angeles area ordering further evacuations Thursday morning. Hundreds of schools are closed until further notice and multiple universities canceled classes for safety.

    • Creek Fire destruction

      Firefighters battle the Creek Fire to save one of many homes burning in the Kagel Canyon area in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar.

      Firefighters battle to save one of many homes burning in an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel Canyon area in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar, California, U.S., December 5, 2017.
      Gene Blevins | Reuters

    • Skirball Fire rages in Bel-Air

      Flames are seen behind a Bel-Air mansion threatened by the Skirball Fire in west Los Angeles.

      Flames are seen behind a Bel Air mansion threatened by the Skirball Fire in west Los Angeles, California on December 6, 2017.
      Robyn Beck | AFP | Getty Images

    • Ventura homes reduced to ashes

      Members of the Reinhardt family sort through the remains of their home after the Thomas Fire swept through Ventura.

      Members of the Reinhardt family sort through the remains of their family home after the Thomas wildfire swept through Ventura, California on December 6, 2017.
      Mark Ralston | AFP | Getty Images

    • Thomas Fire devastation

      A firefighter sprays water at the remains of an apartment complex destroyed by the Thomas Fire.

      A firefighter sprays water at the remains of an apartment complex destroyed by the Thomas Fire on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California.
      Getty Images

    • View from space

      A photo taken from the International Space Station by astronaut Randy Bresnik shows smoke spreading over the Pacific from a wildfire in Southern California on Wednesday.

      A photo taken from the International Space Station and moved on social media by astronaut Randy Bresnik shows smoke rising from wildfire burning in Southern California, U.S., December 6, 2017.
      @AstroKomrade | NASA | Reuters

    • Santa Ana winds fuel flames

      Emergency crews block a roadway as flames spread from a Santa Ana wind-driven brush fire near Ventura.

      Emergency crews block a roadway as flames spread from a Santa Ana wind-driven brush fire called the Thomas Fire near Ventura, California, December 4, 2017.
      Gene Blevins | Reuters

    • The 405 is closed

      A rare glimpse of a deserted Interstate 405 after it was closed during rush hour in an area near the Skirball Fire in Los Angeles.

      Interstate 405 is deserted after being closed during rush hour in an area near the Skirball Fire on December 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
      Mario Tama | Getty Images

    • Orange glow

      The Thomas Fire burns along a hillside near Santa Paula, California.

      The Thomas Fire burns along a hillside near Santa Paula, California, on December 5, 2017.
      Kyle Grillot | AFP | Getty Images

    • Stamping out flareups

      Firefighters hose down flareups at the two story Hawaiian Village Apartment complex that burnt to the ground by the Thomas Fire in Ventura.

      Firefighters hose down flareups at the two story Hawaiian Village Apartment complex that burnt to the ground during the Thomas wildfire in Ventura, California on December 5, 2017.
      Mark Ralston | AFP | Getty Images

    • Smoke filled streets

      Family members wear masks as they walk through the smoke-filled streets of Ventura.

      A family wears face masks as they walk through the smoke filled streets after the Thomas wildfire swept through Ventura, California on December 6, 2017.
      Mark Ralston | AFP | Getty Images

    • Fighting flames from the air

      A firefighting helicopter passes by the smoke-obscured sun over the Kagel Canyon area.

      A firefighting helicopter passes by the smoke covered sun during an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel Canyon area in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles in Sylmar, California, U.S., December 5, 2017.
      Gene Blevins | Reuters

    • Firefighters fight to save homes

      Firefighters battle to save one of many homes burning from the Creek Fire in the Kagel Canyon area.

      Firefighters battle to save one of many homes burning in an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel Canyon area in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar, California, U.S., December 5, 2017.
      Gene Blevins | Reuters

    • Residents react

      Residents react as numerous homes burn on a hillside in Ventura.

      Local residents react as numerous homes burn on a hillside during a wind driven wildfire in Ventura, California, U.S., December 5, 2017.
      Mike Blake | Reuters

