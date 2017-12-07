Multiple wildfires are raging out of control across Southern California, burning more than 100,000 acres in only a few days.
Fierce Santa Ana winds are whipping the fires with gusts up to 85 miles per hour.
At least 120,000 people have fled the fires, with officials across the Los Angeles area ordering further evacuations Thursday morning. Hundreds of schools are closed until further notice and multiple universities canceled classes for safety.
Firefighters battle the Creek Fire to save one of many homes burning in the Kagel Canyon area in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar.
Flames are seen behind a Bel-Air mansion threatened by the Skirball Fire in west Los Angeles.
Members of the Reinhardt family sort through the remains of their home after the Thomas Fire swept through Ventura.
A firefighter sprays water at the remains of an apartment complex destroyed by the Thomas Fire.
A photo taken from the International Space Station by astronaut Randy Bresnik shows smoke spreading over the Pacific from a wildfire in Southern California on Wednesday.
Emergency crews block a roadway as flames spread from a Santa Ana wind-driven brush fire near Ventura.
A rare glimpse of a deserted Interstate 405 after it was closed during rush hour in an area near the Skirball Fire in Los Angeles.
The Thomas Fire burns along a hillside near Santa Paula, California.
Firefighters hose down flareups at the two story Hawaiian Village Apartment complex that burnt to the ground by the Thomas Fire in Ventura.
Family members wear masks as they walk through the smoke-filled streets of Ventura.
A firefighting helicopter passes by the smoke-obscured sun over the Kagel Canyon area.
Firefighters battle to save one of many homes burning from the Creek Fire in the Kagel Canyon area.
Residents react as numerous homes burn on a hillside in Ventura.