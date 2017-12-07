    ×

    Retire Well

    How retirees can avoid mounting cybersecurity threats

    • Older Americans are becoming more digitally savvy, but with that comes the increased risk of becoming a victim of cybercrime.
    • Here are tips to help seniors — and everyone — stay safe online.
    Internet safety tips for retirees
    Internet safety tips for retirees   

    Older Americans are increasingly digitally savvy — but they are still a prime target for online scams.

    Nearly half (42 percent) of adults ages 65 and older now own smartphones, a number that's quadrupled in the last five years, according to a report by Pew Research Center conducted last year. Internet use by seniors has similarly jumped — and for the first time, half of older Americans have broadband at home.

    But with all that access to technology comes the increased risk of becoming a victim of cybercrime.

    Your Wealth: Weekly advice on managing your money

    Sign up to get Your Wealth

    Please enter a valid email address
    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.

    In fact, internet scammers disproportionately target older Americans because they tend to be wealthier, more trusting and less likely to report fraud, according to the FBI. Another 2015 report estimated that older Americans lose $36.5 billion each year to financial scams and abuse.

    Davis Park, director of technology outreach program Front Porch Center for Innovation and Wellbeing, offers these tips to seniors – and everyone – for staying safe online:

    Choose a strong password. Passwords should be 12 to 15 characters long with strategically placed special characters or symbols. You should have different passwords on each of your online accounts. To help keep track of them all, use a password manager, like 1Password, Dashlane or KeePass.

    Keep your antivirus software up to date. That will help prevent hackers from accessing your computer, laptop and smartphone, as well as alert you to websites and downloads that could be suspicious.

    Use only trusted Wi-Fi resources. Free Wi-Fi seems convenient, but hackers can also use it to intercept your internet communications. Before joining a network at say, a coffee shop or retailer, confirm that the Wi-Fi connection you want to join belongs to the business you know and trust. When in doubt, use your personal Wi-Fi hotspot, or the network connection on your smartphone.

    Google it. Research any unfamiliar websites or email solicitations before giving up your information. Often, hackers create a link that may appear, at first glance, to be a legitimate website to trick you into giving up your personal data.

    Don't give your personal info. Be particularly wary of any request to provide information such as your date of birth, Social Security number or bank account.

    There are an increasing number of scams perpetrated by professional thieves who target vulnerable seniors, but you can protect yourself by knowing what to watch out for.

    More from Retire Well:

    Among the best cities to retire, Pittsburgh comes out on top
    How to keep your kids from blowing their inheritance
    Don't let surprise medical bills drain your retirement

    More From Retire Well

    Latest Special Reports

    • Net/Net promo
      Net Net

      Examining how top companies promote and manage innovation, leverage rapid change and use technology to grow exponentially.

    • My Success Story

      Get inspired by My Success Story which profiles how people achieve their financial goals.

    • Global Investing Hot Spots

      A globe-trotting look at the world of investing, from developed Europe and Asia trends to the least-traveled frontier markets.

    Retirement

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...