Most Americans say senior Trump officials probably had 'improper' contact with Russia

Most Americans believe that senior Trump officials probably had improper contact with Russia during the 2016 presidential election, according to a new poll conducted by the Pew Research Center.

Fifty-nine percent of Americans believe that Trump's aides probably or definitely had inappropriate ties to Russians. According to Pew, 29 percent of respondents said the campaign officials "probably" did, while 30 percent said they "definitely" did.

The results are skewed along partisan lines. About a quarter of conservatives said that the officials likely had improper contacts, while more than 80 percent of liberals did.

The survey also found that most Americans are confident that special counsel Robert Mueller will conduct a fair investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia.

Twenty-five percent of Americans are "very" confident, while 30 percent are "somewhat" confident. About a third of Americans are not confident that the investigation will be fair.

The partisan lines are less pronounced with regard to the former FBI director's Russia probe, though they are still present.

Forty-four percent of Republicans are at least somewhat confident in the fairness of the the investigation.

The poll was conducted between Nov. 29 and Dec. 4. Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in connection with Mueller's probe on December 1.

Read the full results at the Pew Research Center.