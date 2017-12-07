Apple is planning to launch a larger 6.3-inch iPhone with same screen as iPhone X: Report

A new report from Nikkei suggests Apple will manufacture three new iPhones next year, including a new larger 6.3-inch iPhone with an OLED screen.



Apple's $999 iPhone X switched from a traditional LCD panel to a more premium OLED screen, which is more colorful, brighter and energy efficient. Apple continued to use LCD panels on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

Nikkei said Apple will launch 6.3-inch and 5.8-inch iPhone variants with OLED technology, in addition to a 6.1-inch model with a traditional LCD display. The iPhone X has a 5.8-inch screen, so the 6.3-inch model would be a good deal larger.

Nikkei added that the LCD model will have a metal back, which suggests it might not pack newer technologies such as wireless charging. Apple switched to glass panels on the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X this year to support that feature.

Apple was not immediately available for comment.

Read the full report from Nikkei.