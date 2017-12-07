    Palestinians, Israelis clash after Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israeli capital

    A Palestinian protester sets alight an America flag during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah on December 7, 2017.
    Abbas Momani | AFP | Getty Images

    Palestinians clashed with Israeli forces a day after President Trump signed a proclamation recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The Trump administration's decision is a dramatic shift from decades long U.S. policy toward the Middle East and sets into motion steps to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

    Protests erupted throughout the Middle East and the Muslim world. The Palestinian Authority has called for a general strike and Hamas has declared a new "intifada," or uprising, in response to the Trump administration's new shift in policy.

    Here are some of the scene from across the region.

    • Policy shift

      Palestinians watch a televised broadcast of President Donald Trump delivering an address, in Jerusalem's Old City.

      Palestinians watch a televised broadcast of President Donald Trump delivering an address, in Jerusalem's Old City.
      Ammar Awad | Reuters

    • Proclamation

      Vice President Mike Pence stands behind President Donald Trump, as he holds up the proclamation he signed that the United States recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and will move its embassy there, during an address from the White House in Washington.

      Vice President Mike Pence stands behind as President Donald Trump holds up the proclamation he signed that the United States recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and will move its embassy there, during an address from the White House in Washington.
      Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

    • Throwing stones

      Palestinian demonstrators holding a national flag throw stones towards Israeli troops.

      Palestinian demonstrators holding a national flag throw stones towards Israeli troops during clashes that followed protests against a decision by US President Donald Trump to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in the West Bank city of Ramallah on December 7, 2017.
      Abbas Momani | AFP | Getty Images

    • Protests in the Old City. 

      A Palestinian man argues with an Israeli border policewoman as Israeli forces disperse Palestinian protesters outside Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City.

      Israeli forces disperse Palestinian protestors outside Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City on December 7, 2017.
      Ahmad Gharabli | AFP | Getty Images

    • Tear gas and stun grenades

      Israeli forces clash with Palestinian protestors near an Israeli checkpoint in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. Israeli forces fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse crowds.

      Israeli forces clash with Palestinian protestors near an Israeli checkpoint in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on December 7, 2017. US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital sparked a Palestinian general strike and a call for a new intifada as fears grew of fresh bloodshed in the region.
      Thomas Coex | AFP | Getty Images

    • Fleeing tear gas

      Palestinian protesters run from tear gas fired by Israeli troops, during clashes at a protest against President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The protests were near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah.

      Palestinian protesters run from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah.
      Mohamad Torokman | Reuters

    • Hamas responds

      Hamas leader Ismail Haniya gestures as he delivers a speech over US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City on December 7, 2017. Haniya called for a new Palestinian intifada, or uprising.

      Hamas leader Ismail Haniya gestures as he delivers a speech over US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City on December 7, 2017. Haniya called for a new Palestinian intifada, or uprising.
      Said Khatib | AFP | Getty Images

    • Wounded protester

      A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the border with Israel in the southern Gaza Strip.

      A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the border with Israel in the southern Gaza Strip.
      Ibraheem Abu Mustafa | Reuters

    • Palestinians react to Trump's proclamation

      A Palestinian woman reacts on a street in Beit Hanun in the northern Gaza Strip as people gather during a Hamas rally against US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

      A Palestinian woman reacts on a street in Beit Hanun in the northern Gaza Strip, on December 7, 2017, a people gather during a Hamas rally against US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
      Mohammed Abed | AFP | Getty Images

    • Protests in Tunisia

      Tunisian demonstrators shout slogans and wave Palestinian flags during a demonstration on December 7, 2017, on Habib Bourguiba Avenue in Tunis against US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

      Tunisian demonstrators shout slogans and wave Palestinian flags during a demonstration on December 7, 2017, on Habib Bourguiba Avenue in Tunis against US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
      Fethi Belaid | AFP | Getty Images

    • Protesters enraged by Trump

      A Palestinian protester burns a poster depicting President Donald Trump during a protest against Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City.

      A Palestinian protester burns a poster depicting President Donald Trump during a protest against Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City.
      Mohammed Salem | Reuters

    • Prayers and protests

      A Palestinian protester prays during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah.

      A Palestinian protester prays during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah.
      Mohamad Torokman | Reuters

    • Catching fire

      A Palestinian protester runs after catching fire during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah.

      A Palestinian protester runs after catching fire during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah on December 7, 2017.
      Abbas Momani | AFP | Getty Images

    • US Embassy controversial move

      A man reads a newspaper as he sits in a café outside the US embassy in Tel Aviv. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital upends decades of careful US policy. It ignores dire warnings from Arab and Western allies alike of a historic misstep that could trigger a surge of violence in the Middle East.

      A man reads a newspaper as he sits in a café outside the US embassy in Tel Aviv on December 6, 2017. President Donald Trump is set to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, upending decades of careful US policy and ignoring dire warnings from Arab and Western allies alike of a historic misstep that could trigger a surge of violence in the Middle East.
      Jack Guez | AFP | Getty Images

    • Jerusalem's Old City

      The Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City is seen while Jewish orthodox men pray in a cemetery in Jerusalem.

      The Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City is seen while Jewish orthodox men pray in a cemetery in jerusalem, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
      Ariel Schalit | AP

    • Muslims around the world react

      Children stand on U.S. and Israeli flags during a protest following President Donald Trump's announcement that he has recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, in Islamabad, Pakistan.

      Children stand on U.S. and Israeli flags during a protest following President Donald Trump's announcement that he has recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, in Islamabad, Pakistan.
      Caren Firouz | Reuters

