Palestinians, Israelis clash after Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israeli capital

Palestinians clashed with Israeli forces a day after President Trump signed a proclamation recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The Trump administration's decision is a dramatic shift from decades long U.S. policy toward the Middle East and sets into motion steps to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Protests erupted throughout the Middle East and the Muslim world. The Palestinian Authority has called for a general strike and Hamas has declared a new "intifada," or uprising, in response to the Trump administration's new shift in policy.

Here are some of the scene from across the region.