Palestinians, Israelis clash after Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israeli capital

Palestinians clashed with Israeli forces a day after President Trump signed a proclamation recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The Trump administration's decision is a dramatic shift from decades long U.S. policy toward the Middle East and sets into motion steps to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
Protests erupted throughout the Middle East and the Muslim world. The Palestinian Authority has called for a general strike and Hamas has declared a new "intifada," or uprising, in response to the Trump administration's new shift in policy.
Here are some of the scene from across the region.
Palestinians watch a televised broadcast of President Donald Trump delivering an address, in Jerusalem's Old City.
Vice President Mike Pence stands behind President Donald Trump, as he holds up the proclamation he signed that the United States recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and will move its embassy there, during an address from the White House in Washington.
Palestinian demonstrators holding a national flag throw stones towards Israeli troops.
A Palestinian man argues with an Israeli border policewoman as Israeli forces disperse Palestinian protesters outside Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City.
Israeli forces clash with Palestinian protestors near an Israeli checkpoint in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. Israeli forces fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse crowds.
Palestinian protesters run from tear gas fired by Israeli troops, during clashes at a protest against President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The protests were near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah.
Hamas leader Ismail Haniya gestures as he delivers a speech over US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City on December 7, 2017. Haniya called for a new Palestinian intifada, or uprising.
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the border with Israel in the southern Gaza Strip.
A Palestinian woman reacts on a street in Beit Hanun in the northern Gaza Strip as people gather during a Hamas rally against US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Tunisian demonstrators shout slogans and wave Palestinian flags during a demonstration on December 7, 2017, on Habib Bourguiba Avenue in Tunis against US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
A Palestinian protester burns a poster depicting President Donald Trump during a protest against Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Gaza City.
A Palestinian protester prays during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah.
A Palestinian protester runs after catching fire during clashes with Israeli troops near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah.
A man reads a newspaper as he sits in a café outside the US embassy in Tel Aviv. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital upends decades of careful US policy. It ignores dire warnings from Arab and Western allies alike of a historic misstep that could trigger a surge of violence in the Middle East.
The Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City is seen while Jewish orthodox men pray in a cemetery in Jerusalem.
Children stand on U.S. and Israeli flags during a protest following President Donald Trump's announcement that he has recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, in Islamabad, Pakistan.