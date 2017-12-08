The 2017 Toyota C-HR XLE is surprisingly fun to drive for a crossover

Toyota CEO Akio Toyota has been adamant that he wants his company to build not just cars that people buy, but cars that people desire. Instead of generic styling that won't offend anyone, he's said in the past that he wants Toyota's brands to make cars that deeply appeal to some people, even at the risk of alienating potential buyers. He'd rather some love the designs and some hate them, then no one to care at all.

That's already come to fruition over in the Lexus camp, where the company's robo-carnivores are extremely attractive to me but hideously repulsive to my mom. Now, it appears they're trying to do the same to Toyota with cars like the CH-R and the new Camry.

It's immediately apparent that the CH-R is trying to stand out. The swept roofline, jutting chin and boomerang taillights are adventurous help define a shape not quite like any other crossover. I find it infinitely more likable because of this, as the endless parade of anonymous blobs out of the Trader Joe's parking lot gets tiring.