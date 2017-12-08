Jony Ive is reclaiming his place as head of Apple's design team, the company said in a statement.

"With the completion of Apple Park, Apple's design leaders and teams are again reporting directly to Jony Ive, who remains focused purely on design," an Apple spokesperson confirmed to CNBC.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg.

He moved into the role of chief design officer two years ago from his former position as senior vice president of design.

His bio on Apple's website reads:

Jonathan Ive is Apple's Chief Design Officer, reporting to CEO Tim Cook. Jony is responsible for all design at Apple, including the look and feel of Apple hardware, user interface, packaging, major architectural projects such as Apple Park and Apple's retail stores, as well as new ideas and future initiatives.

Originally from the London area, Ive has been with Apple since the early 1990s and is perhaps best known to consumers as the voice that narrates many of Apple's product videos.

Ive, alongside Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, is known for defining Apple's extremely particular design philosophy, as commemorated in a book he co-authored on the topic.

--CNBC's Anita Balakrishnan contributed to this report.