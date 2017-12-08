    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasurys lower ahead of key major nonfarm payrolls data

    • US jobs data is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, prior to the US market open
    • No major auctions by the U.S. Treasury or remarks by the U.S. Federal Reserve are scheduled to take place Friday

    U.S. government debt prices were lower Friday, ahead of the release of the nonfarm payrolls data for November.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note sat higher at around 2.386 percent at 5:15 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was higher at 2.782 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    Symbol
    Yield
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 3-MO
    ---
    US 1-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 30-YR
    ---

    On the final trading day of the week, it's all about the U.S. labor market as key jobs data is due.

    Investors will be turning their attention to nonfarm payrolls, unemployment rate figures and average hourly wages data — all of which will be published at 8:30 a.m. ET — to try and get a sense of how the U.S. economy and the labor market are performing.

    The figures are likely to be of key importance when it comes to what the Federal Reserve will do at its monetary policy meeting this month.

    In addition, consumer sentiment and wholesale trade figures are due out at 10 a.m. ET.

    Looking to the political space, U.S. tax reform continues to linger at the back of investors' minds, with markets awaiting any developments surrounding the topic.

    On Thursday, Congress moved swiftly to deliver a short-term funding bill to President Donald Trump, in order to avoid a government shutdown this coming weekend.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Sticking with politics, the European Union and Britain jointly announced Friday that the two groups had finally agreed upon three key issues that were obstructing Brexit talks from developing — issues surrounding citizens' rights, the Irish border and the U.K.'s economic settlement to the EU, have now been resolved. Consequently, investors will be paying close attention to moves in the currencies market.

    No major auctions are expected to take place by the U.S. Treasury on Friday. No remarks by the U.S. Federal Reserve are scheduled either.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    AGG
    ---
    BND
    ---