US Treasurys lower ahead of key major nonfarm payrolls data

On the final trading day of the week, it's all about the U.S. labor market as key jobs data is due.

Investors will be turning their attention to nonfarm payrolls, unemployment rate figures and average hourly wages data — all of which will be published at 8:30 a.m. ET — to try and get a sense of how the U.S. economy and the labor market are performing.

The figures are likely to be of key importance when it comes to what the Federal Reserve will do at its monetary policy meeting this month.

In addition, consumer sentiment and wholesale trade figures are due out at 10 a.m. ET.

Looking to the political space, U.S. tax reform continues to linger at the back of investors' minds, with markets awaiting any developments surrounding the topic.

On Thursday, Congress moved swiftly to deliver a short-term funding bill to President Donald Trump, in order to avoid a government shutdown this coming weekend.