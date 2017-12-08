George Papadopoulos was the "first domino in Russia-gate," his fiancee says

Trump campaign foreign policy advisor George Papadopoulos "will make a big difference" in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, his fiancee Simona Mangiante told ABC News.

In October the special counsel's office announced that Papadopoulos had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. He has since been cooperating with investigators.

"He has sort of been the first domino in Russia-gate," Mangiante, an Italian citizen, said.

Mangiante met Papadopoulos in September while he was working on the campaign. She said his decision to cooperate with investigators was "brave" and that it placed him on "the right side of history."

He would play a significant role in "clarifying all that's happened," she said.

She also fired back against a claim from former Trump campaign adviser Marc Caputo that her betrothed was a lowly "coffee boy."

"There is consistent evidence that he was not a coffee boy," she said. "He set up meetings with leaders all over the world."

She said Papadopoulos , 30, who was based in London during the campaign, was in constant email communication with top Trump advisors including Steve Bannon, who served as chief strategist in the White House, and Michael Flynn, Trump's former national security advisor.

In a tweet, Trump said few people "knew the young, low level volunteer named George."

Flynn last week pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and has been cooperating with the Russia probe.

