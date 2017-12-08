    Renault just showed a demo car whose headlights change color when it's self-driving

    Renault's stunning self-driving demo car   

    On Friday, French automaker Renault showed off its autonomous demo car, SYMBIOZ. Renault says the all-electric vehicle is capable of handling level 4 autonomous driving, meaning that the car can operate with little or even no input from the driver.

    The interior includes three large monitors where passengers can look up directions or watch movies on a high definition screen. Renault designed the SYMBIOZ as part of its "Vision for mobility of 2030" project to show off what the future autos could look like.

