Sterling swings erratically after Brexit deal — here's what you need to know

The announcement will crucially allow the EU and the U.K. to proceed on trade talks, though anticipation of a breakthrough seems to have been baked into sterling's early morning rise on the market's expectations that a deal would be reached.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May affirmed that a hard Irish border — one of the main hurdles in the negotiations — would not be imposed, while at the same time insisting that the U.K.'s "economic integrity" would be protected, implying a departure from the EU customs union which allows free movement of goods and people among all EU member states.

'A big If'

Jane Foley, head of foreign exchange at Rabobank, warned that balancing these two desires may prove easier said than done. "It's quite difficult to reconcile in my mind how that will be maintained when there is no hard border so there is clearly still some clarity needed, some work to be done. If the trade negotiations start, phase two could be quite difficult," she told CNBC.

"On the assumption there was going to be a move onto trade deals before the end of the year, I'd say a lot of that was in the price, so yes there are upsides to sterling but they will be moderate because we just don't know the tone of those trade talks ... It's a big if," Foley added.