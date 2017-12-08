Traders betting on Oracle, this retailer ahead of earnings next week

Oracle and Costco are set to release earnings next Thursday after the bell, and investors are making big bets ahead of those reports.
In the past week traders have bought more than 12,000 Costco calls at the December 180 strike price, and more than 11,000 at the 185 strike price, according to Jon Najarian, Najarian Family Office co-founder and "Halftime Report" contributor. As of Thursday's close the stock was trading at $186.20, so these are in-the-money calls since the price of the stock is higher than the call strike price.