Traders betting on Oracle, this retailer ahead of earnings next week

These calls are typically less risky than out-of-the-money calls, which means they are also usually more expensive. So in order for the trader to make a profit the stock will have to make a significant move to the upside.

As of Thursday's close, the stock is up 7.9% since November 28 when traders started buying these particular calls. As the stock price has appreciated so, too, has the value of the calls. On November 28th the December 185s were trading at $0.40. By Thursday they shot up to $4.60. The December 180 calls have gone from just over $1 to $8.25 in the same timeframe. These calls expire next Friday.

Oracle is also set to report earnings next Thursday after the bell, and while traders are bullish on the stock ahead of the report, they're not anticipating a monster gain.