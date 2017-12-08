Trump signs bill to avert government shutdown for two weeks

President Donald Trump signed a short-term spending bill Friday to keep the federal government funded through December 22. The bill passed the House and Senate on Thursday.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced that the bill had been signed in a tweet Friday morning.

The bill will maintain current funging levels through December 22, and fund the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) through the end of the year.

