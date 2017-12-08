Stocks open higher after jobs report beats expectations

"It was another solid report, but wages were a disappointing factor," said Craig Bishop, vice president of U.S. fixed income at RBC Wealth Management.

Average hourly earnings — a closely watched component of the report — rose 0.2 percent for November and 2.5 percent for the year. Economists expected a monthly increase of 0.3 percent or 2.7 percent for the year.

"What it means is that it could take some of the pressure off the Fed to stick to its three rate-hike forecast for next year if wages soften up," said RBC's Bishop.

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to meet next week, with experts largely expecting the central bank to raise interest rates on Wednesday.

"They're almost certain to still hike next week in part because this is what they have led investors to expect," said Luke Bartholomew, investment manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments. "The big question going into the end of the year is exactly what needs to be done to stir some life in wage growth. Trump's tax cuts will play into the debate but they won't solve the riddle."

Wall Street also looked overseas as European shares rose after the U.K. and the European Union agreed on three key issues slowing down Brexit negotiations. The Stoxx 600 index — which tracks a broad swath of European stocks — rose 0.8 percent, while the German Dax gained 1.1 percent.