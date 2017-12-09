Amazon was a looming factor in the best and worst tech IPOs of 2017

Amazon may be on an unstoppable tear, but this year's tech IPOs are proving that the little guy can still hack it.

According to data pulled from FactSet by CNBC, there have been 14 venture-backed tech IPOs of U.S. companies in 2017. As of Friday's close, nine have posted positive returns from their offer price, suggesting that — at least for the moment — there are a few names that are Amazon-proof.

Roku has surged more than 200 percent since its debut in September, by far the best performer in the group. The company's streaming devices compete with Amazon's FireTV, offering over-the-top content to the growing number of cord cutters.

Stitch Fix is the rare e-commerce company to test the public markets in the face of Amazon's growing dominance. Yet the provider of curated and personalized clothing shipments has still managed to jump 57 percent from its IPO in mid-November.

Both Roku and Stitch Fix have plenty left to prove to public market investors, as the offerings are so recent that insiders haven't even had a chance to sell.