How to give the gift of bitcoin this holiday season

The crazy rise of bitcoin is certainly going to be the topic at holiday dinners this season. Forget giving out lotto ticket scratch-offs. This season you should be giving the gift of bitcoin.

No -- you don't need to buy an entire bitcoin, the price of which has fluctuated rapidly over the past several days from around $13,000 to $19,000 (it may even be way higher or lower by the time you read this!)

Instead, you can gift part -- a tiny fraction -- of a bitcoin. It can still be used where the currency is accepted, or your loved one can hang on to it just in case Bitcoin's rapid ascension continues.

Here's how to give the gift of bitcoin.