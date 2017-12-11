10 unlikely products that made millions of dollars

Beanie Babies were so popular in the 1990s that some people called it a bubble. There were predictions that some Beanie Babies would sell for $5,000.

"Peggy Gallagher, an early trader, discovered that the Beanie craze hadn't hit Germany yet and placed an order with a distributor in Nuremberg," according to a 2015 New York Times story. "She paid $2,000, including shipping, for a box of the toys that, back in the United States, had a value of $300,000, a return of nearly 15,000 percent."

Profits were $700 million per year at one point. The owner of the stuffed-animal company, Ty Warner, is now worth $2.8 billion.

But the bubble burst: A Beanie Baby could easily be yours for $5 today.