'Bitcoin Jesus' is 'really, really concerned' about the future of the digital currency

An early bitcoin investor said Monday the digital currency can run higher, but the hype has far outpaced its usability.

"I think in the short run it can run up a lot more," Roger Ver, CEO of Bitcoin.com, said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money." But "it's no longer a cryptocurrency. it's just a game of hot potato at this point, and games of hot potatoes can go on for a long time, and lots of people can pump a lot of money into it and it might go on for even decades. But as far as its [being] used as money, the developers behind that have destroyed that at this point."

"I'm really, really concerned about the future of bitcoin," he said.