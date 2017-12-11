    ×

    US Treasurys higher ahead of JOLTS, auctions news

    • In data, the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) is due out at 10 a.m. ET.
    • A whole slew of auctions are set to take place on Monday

    U.S. government debt prices edged higher Monday, as investors anticipated the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) data, ahead of an important U.S. central bank meeting due this week.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note sat lower at around 2.374 percent at 5:10 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down at 2.764 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    In the previous session, U.S. equities and bond markets were digesting the latest release of the U.S. jobs report. The nonfarm payrolls data for November revealed Friday that the U.S. had added 228,000 jobs last month, beating expectations of 200,000.

    The unemployment rate remained steady, at 4.1 percent, while the wage data was below forecasts, with average hourly earnings rising 0.2 percent for the month.

    Looking to today's data, the main piece of economic news set to be released is that of the JOLTS data, due out at 10 a.m. ET.

    On the auctions front, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $45 billion in 13-week bills, $39 billion in 26-week bills, $24 billion in three-year notes and $20 billion in 10-year notes. The size of a four-week bills auction, set to take place on Tuesday, is also expected to be announced.

    While there are no major speeches set to take place by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday, investors will be waiting for the upcoming monetary policy meeting by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), to see if the central bank raises interest rates for the final time this year.

    In October, the Fed minutes revealed that a rate hike during this month was all but certain, in spite of the low inflation that weighs on market sentiment.

    Politics will remain at the back of investors' minds, as markets keep a close eye on any developments coming out of the U.S. administration, whether that be related to Russia, overhauling the U.S. tax system or President Donald Trump's recent announcement that the U.S. would recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel — a move criticized internationally.

