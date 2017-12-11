US Treasurys higher ahead of JOLTS, auctions news

In the previous session, U.S. equities and bond markets were digesting the latest release of the U.S. jobs report. The nonfarm payrolls data for November revealed Friday that the U.S. had added 228,000 jobs last month, beating expectations of 200,000.

The unemployment rate remained steady, at 4.1 percent, while the wage data was below forecasts, with average hourly earnings rising 0.2 percent for the month.

Looking to today's data, the main piece of economic news set to be released is that of the JOLTS data, due out at 10 a.m. ET.

On the auctions front, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $45 billion in 13-week bills, $39 billion in 26-week bills, $24 billion in three-year notes and $20 billion in 10-year notes. The size of a four-week bills auction, set to take place on Tuesday, is also expected to be announced.

While there are no major speeches set to take place by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday, investors will be waiting for the upcoming monetary policy meeting by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), to see if the central bank raises interest rates for the final time this year.