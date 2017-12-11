Chinese stock markets will continue their trend higher over the long term despite recent dips caused by a regulatory clampdown in the country, one technical analyst told CNBC Monday.

"Our view is China's actually still in a bull move. We've been looking for 3,600 (points) in the Shanghai composite for quite a long period of time, and we don't see at the moment a reason to change that," David Sneddon, global head of technical analysis at Credit Suisse, said.

Chinese shares fell across the board in the last week of November, with China's blue-chip benchmark CSI 300 suffering its biggest loss since June 2016, tumbling nearly 3 percent on November 23. The Shanghai composite Index fell more than 2 percent during that session, as did the Shenzhen composite Index. In the following trading sessions the Shanghai index continued to move down, only picking up from Friday December 8 when it added 0.55 percent to close at 3,289.99 points. It added another 0.98 percent on Monday and closed at 3,322.24 points. Chinese indexes across the board have risen since Friday.