    Cramer's lightning round: Buy Wynn Resorts on a pullback

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    Wynn Resorts: "I think I should've been pushing the [charitable trust] club to buy this stock because I like it so much. Hopefully it'll go down and we can get in there."

    Cara Therapeutics: "I still believe in Cara Therapeutics. I think they're revolutionary. I'm not backing away."

    Thomson Reuters Corp.: "I think it's very inexpensive and I think there's always going to be a need for it and therefore it's OK to own."

    Madrigal Pharmaceuticals: "Oh man, that thing's insane. Talk about parabolic. Why not take half off the table? Really. You're not going to get a 400 percent run without some people taking profits. Take them first."

    Edison International: "Oversold, and I don't think it's going to be as dangerous as people think. I'd be a buyer."

