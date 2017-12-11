Cramer's lightning round: Buy Wynn Resorts on a pullback

Wynn Resorts: "I think I should've been pushing the [charitable trust] club to buy this stock because I like it so much. Hopefully it'll go down and we can get in there."

Cara Therapeutics: "I still believe in Cara Therapeutics. I think they're revolutionary. I'm not backing away."

Thomson Reuters Corp.: "I think it's very inexpensive and I think there's always going to be a need for it and therefore it's OK to own."

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals: "Oh man, that thing's insane. Talk about parabolic. Why not take half off the table? Really. You're not going to get a 400 percent run without some people taking profits. Take them first."

Edison International: "Oversold, and I don't think it's going to be as dangerous as people think. I'd be a buyer."