First Look: A demanding CEO is looking for a personal assistant

TFS Investments is a California-based real estate investment firm looking to hire a personal assistant for its demanding CEO. Candidates attempt to balance the boss' overloaded calendar and divert phone calls he would rather avoid. Some are cool as a cucumber, while others crack under the pressure. Who will get the power to pencil in and who will get erased?

New series "The Job Interview" takes an inside look at the world where the words you say, the clothes you wear, and even the expression on your face can mean the difference between success and failure. Each half-hour episode of this observational series brings viewers into the room as a real employer conducts real interviews with real candidates – only one of whom will land an offer.