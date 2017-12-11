Google's high-end smart speaker, which rivals a Sonos, is now available

Google's new high-end smart home speaker, the Google Home Max, is now available for purchase.



The speaker was first announced in October and is the most high-end smart speaker the company is currently selling. It should rival similar products from Sonos — including the Sonos PLAY:5 — thanks to two 4.5-inch speakers that will offer better sound than Google's other smart speakers, including the Google Home and Google Home mini.

It offers the same functions as the less expensive Google Home, allowing users to ask the weather, play music on-demand or control smart home gadgets like lights and thermostats. Unlike the Google Home, it supports an auxiliary input through a 3.5mm jack, which means you can hook up a stereo system or TV. It also supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

The Google Home Max costs $399 and is available in white or charcoal.