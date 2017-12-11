    ×

    iPhone X supply has improved, with most models now shipping in 2-5 days

    Apple CEO Tim Cook (R) and Apple chief design officer Jonathan Ive (L) look at the new Apple iPhone X during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theatre on the Apple Park campus on September 12, 2017 in Cupertino, California.
    Getty Images
    Apple appears to have caught up with iPhone X demand, and most models now ship from the company's site in just a few days.

    MacRumors first noted the change in supply.

    In the United States, almost all models of the white and black iPhone X can be ordered today for delivery between December 13 and December 15, just 2-5 days from now. This is an improvement since launch, when the iPhone X order page typically said it would ship within a couple of weeks.

    The exception appears to be the T-Mobile 128GB and 256GB models, both in black and white, which will be delivered by Dec. 19 according to Apple's website. That's still an improvement and means most orders placed now should arrive before Christmas.

    That should alleviate early concerns Apple wouldn't be able to meet demand during the holiday season.

