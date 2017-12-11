Netflix breaks down the most popular shows by users' streaming habits

Streaming a Netflix show for more than two hours? Chances are you're watching "American Vandal."

Netflix released a report Monday that pulls back the curtain on some of the not-so-secret habits of its more than 100 million subscribers worldwide. The entertainment company compiled "A Year in Bingeing" by scrubbing through data and some 60,000 surveys to find out just what its users were watching and how.

It split results into four categories, ranking the top 10 in each: shows most watched for more than two hours daily (shows we devoured), shows most watched for fewer than two hours daily (shows we savored), shows users reported watching ahead of a significant other (shows that got us cheating) and shows users gathered with friends and family to watch (shows that brought us together).

Here are the top performers each category:

Shows we devoured: "American Vandal"

Shows we savored: "The Crown"

Shows that got us cheating: "Narcos"

Shows that brought us together: "Stranger Things"

And while many of the popular names in Netflix did appear high up on each lists, there was one clear winner. And, no, it wasn't "Stranger Things."

The Netflix adaptation of Jay Asher's novel "13 Reasons Why" may not have walked away with a title, but it ranked ranked in the top three of three different categories.