China's EHang, which is developing a passenger drone, claims it will become profitable within the next two years, its co-founder told CNBC.

EHang drew worldwide attention last year at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where it showcased a drone that has the capacity to carry a human passenger over short-to-medium distances.

The electricity-powered drone, called EHang 184, can carry up to 220 pounds (100 kilograms) of weight for 25 minutes. It has an average cruising speed of 37 miles per hour (60 kilometers per hour) and has a ceiling of 500 meters above sea level.

The vehicle is being considered as a mode of transport for the future in places like Dubai.

"This EHang 184 product is so unique that we need to put a lot of money in it, and we need to put a lot of engineers," Derrick Xiong, CEO and co-founder at EHang, told CNBC at the sidelines of the Fortune Global Forum in Guangzhou, China. "We do not make a single profit from that product yet, but all the other product lines are making a profit."

But the company's target is to become profitable in the "next two years for sure," Xiong said.