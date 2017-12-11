Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: ADP, FIT, X, LKQ & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Fitbit — Fitbit announced Friday it had reached a "global settlement" with former wearables maker Jawbone which ends all outstanding civil litigation. Jawbone sued Fitbit in 2015, claiming they trade secrets and market research, among other information.

Juno Therapeutics, Celgene — Juno and Celgene shares rose in the premarket after the companies released study data of a drug aimed at treating a type of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. The data showed a three-month overall response rate of 74 percent to the drug.

ADP — Goldman Sachs upgraded the human resources management company's stock to "buy" from "neutral." The bank also raised its price target on ADP to $135 a share from $110. "We expect fundamentals to inflect in 2018 as bookings rebound and client retention improves," Goldman said.

U.S. Steel — The steel producer's shares were upgraded to hold from sell at Axiom, with analysts noting U.S. Steel will benefit from "protectionism from the Trump administration" and "positive seasonality."

HSBC — Europe's biggest bank said a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Justice Department has expired, ending the threat of further punishment for lapses in its anti-money laundering controls. HSBC paid $1.9 billion and agreed to a five-year deal with the DOJ after failing to prevent Mexican cartels from laundering millions through the bank.

LKQ — Auto parts company LKQ agreed to buy German wholesale distributor Stahlgruber for $1.77 billion. LKQ expects the transaction to complete in the first half of 2018.

Xerox — Jonathan Christodoro, a former managing director of Icahn Capital, announced his resignation from Xerox's board of directors in order to pave the way for Carl Icahn to submit board nominations for next year's annual meeting.

Xylem — Xylem agreed to buy infrastructure company Pure Technologies for $397 million in cash. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018.

—Reuters contributed to this report.