"You've got to pay attention to what is going on in Twitter shares," said Terranova. "A lot of strong momentum has come into it here, clearly, in the last six weeks. It looks like it wants to break out."

Twitter shareholder Josh Brown is also bullish on the stock, noting that the social media giant is "under owned" given its surge higher over the last year.

Steve Weiss, on the other hand, doesn't attribute Twitter's move higher to anything "company specific." He points out that Snap has risen almost 30% in the past month.