Germany outpaces UK for commercial real estate investment, survey finds

Investor interest in German commercial real estate has risen above even London's buoyant market, according to research.

"Germany is seen as the safe haven of Europe, it has the strongest economy, a liquid market and the ongoing political uncertainty is not making markets worried," Thomas Schneider, chief investment officer and founder of online marketplace BrickVest, told CNBC over the phone.

According to BrickVest's research, which surveyed 3,500 people, one in three commercial real estate investors say Germany is the top region to invest in Europe — beating the U.K. for the first time since 2015. With Brexit putting a cloud of uncertainty over the future of U.K. firms, investors doubt that these companies will make strong commitments when it comes to their rents. As a result, the returns in U.K. office space are seen as limited and investors have started looking elsewhere.