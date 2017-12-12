Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Tuesday:

Shares of VeriFone Systems plunged 6.6 percent after the bell. The electronic payment technology company beat analyst expectations on both earnings and revenue, but reported a disappointing outlook for the quarter and year ahead.

MongoDB stock fell about 6.4 percent in the extended session, after the company's first earnings report since an October IPO. The software company reported third quarter top and bottom lines that beat Wall Street expectations, as well as posting optimistic guidance. MongoDB saw more negative cash flow and increased net loss by about $3.3 million year-over-year.

Civitas Solutions shares declined more than 9 percent on relatively light volume after the bell, after the company reported fourth quarter financial results CEO Bruce Nardella called "disappointing." The health and human services provider reported a fourth-quarter loss, despite reporting a profit in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions surged more than 11 percent in extended trading. The health-care IT solutions company reported financial results that impressed investors, breaking even on net income in the third quarter. In the year-ago quarter, they reported about $2 million in losses, according to Thomson Reuters.