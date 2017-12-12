    ×

    Personal Finance

    Cities where your retirement savings will stretch the furthest

    • If you want to make your savings last, consider these retirement spots, where the cost of living (including housing, utilities and health care) is less than $45,000.
    • Number one is Detroit.
    Elderly retiree medicare
    Education Images | UIG | Getty Images

    Let's be realistic. Most soon-to-be-retirees only have about $150,000 stashed in their nest egg. But that doesn't mean that their retirement fantasies are out of reach.

    In some cities, it's more than enough to cover a few years of expenses.

    GOBankingRates compared the average costs for a 65-year-old for housing, utilities, groceries and health care in the largest 100 cities in the country. Then, the personal finance website took the approximate median nest egg retirees have saved — $150,000 — and subtracted one year's worth of costs in each of the most affordable cities to determine the American cities where your retirement nest egg will stretch the furthest.

    While none of the cities that made the top 10 are in sunny Florida, they all have an average annual cost of living (including housing, utilities, taxes, health-care services and basic necessities) under $45,000, which could be enough to brighten any retiree's day.

    10. Wichita, Kan.
    Retiree cost of living: $38,710
    Nest egg left over: $111,290

    9. Corpus Christi, Texas
    Retiree cost of living: $38,664
    Nest egg left over: $111,336

    8. Columbus, Ohio
    Retiree cost of living: $38,572
    Nest egg left over: $111,428

    7. Milwaukee
    Retiree cost of living: $38,481
    Nest egg left over: $111,519

    6. El Paso, Texas
    Retiree cost of living: $38,252
    Nest egg left over: $111,748

    5. Fort Wayne, Ind.
    Retiree cost of living: $37,154
    Nest egg left over: $112,846

    4. Cleveland
    Retiree cost of living: $36,056
    Nest egg left over: $113,945

    3. Toledo, Ohio
    Retiree cost of living: $35,095
    Nest egg left over: $114,905

    2. Memphis, Tenn.
    Retiree cost of living: $33,859
    Nest egg left over: $116,141

    1. Detroit
    Retiree cost of living: $33,356
    Nest egg left over: $116,644

    (If you've socked even more away, here's where $1 million would stretch the furthest.)

    This is how long $1 million will last in retirement   

    More from Personal Finance:
    Welcome to the age of 'million-dollar poverty'
    How far $1 million goes in every state
    Scraping by on a $100,000+ income

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...