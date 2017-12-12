Let's be realistic. Most soon-to-be-retirees only have about $150,000 stashed in their nest egg. But that doesn't mean that their retirement fantasies are out of reach.

In some cities, it's more than enough to cover a few years of expenses.

GOBankingRates compared the average costs for a 65-year-old for housing, utilities, groceries and health care in the largest 100 cities in the country. Then, the personal finance website took the approximate median nest egg retirees have saved — $150,000 — and subtracted one year's worth of costs in each of the most affordable cities to determine the American cities where your retirement nest egg will stretch the furthest.

While none of the cities that made the top 10 are in sunny Florida, they all have an average annual cost of living (including housing, utilities, taxes, health-care services and basic necessities) under $45,000, which could be enough to brighten any retiree's day.

10. Wichita, Kan.

Retiree cost of living: $38,710

Nest egg left over: $111,290 9. Corpus Christi, Texas

Retiree cost of living: $38,664

Nest egg left over: $111,336 8. Columbus, Ohio

Retiree cost of living: $38,572

Nest egg left over: $111,428 7. Milwaukee

Retiree cost of living: $38,481

Nest egg left over: $111,519 6. El Paso, Texas

Retiree cost of living: $38,252

Nest egg left over: $111,748 5. Fort Wayne, Ind.

Retiree cost of living: $37,154

Nest egg left over: $112,846 4. Cleveland

Retiree cost of living: $36,056

Nest egg left over: $113,945 3. Toledo, Ohio

Retiree cost of living: $35,095

Nest egg left over: $114,905 2. Memphis, Tenn.

Retiree cost of living: $33,859

Nest egg left over: $116,141 1. Detroit

Retiree cost of living: $33,356

Nest egg left over: $116,644

(If you've socked even more away, here's where $1 million would stretch the furthest.)