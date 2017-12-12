This 13-year-old CEO provides his tips for budding young entrepreneurs

Most 13-year-olds are worried about getting good grades, but Cory Nieves has other goals in mind, like running a successful baking business.

Cory started his all-natural cookie company, Mr. Cory's Cookies, when he was only six years old. Since then, the company has grown tremendously and has been featured on the Ellen Show, as well as an upcoming special episode of The Profit.

So, what advice does this 13-year-old have for other young entrepreneurs who want to start their own company?

First, he believes you have to follow your passion and get involved in something "you like to do." Another important tip he has is not to let others influence your decision.

"If a person or adult tells you don't do it, you're not going to succeed. Don't listen," says Cory.

And his last and possibly most important tip: "Never give up."

Learn more about Cory Nieves and his business Mr. Cory's Cookies on a special episode of The Profit Tuesday, December 19 at 10P ET/PT